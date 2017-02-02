Sharing a building makes good use of church resources

The imperative for multi-church use of physical premises goes beyond the land scarcity issue ("Multiple churches under one roof a good move in land-scarce Singapore" by Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng; Jan 28).

It is also about proper stewardship and accountability for precious resources, in terms of land use and funds given by the church members.

There are many other important charitable and social needs that should be funded.

To spend millions just to house a few hundred people is difficult to justify, and can be construed as an inappropriate and poor use of church resources.

Lee Hin Peng