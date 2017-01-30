Set up fund to help unpaid migrant workers

We are glad that the plight of Bangladeshi worker Islam Rafiqul was highlighted in The Straits Times.

The outpouring of support for him is testament to how readers felt about the injustice of the situation ("Labour Court can't make employer pay"; Jan 19, "Give Labour Court more power to protect workers" and "Over $11,000 raised for foreign worker who was owed wages"; both published on Jan 26).

We agree that measures need to be implemented to ensure that workers have accessible legal recourse when they are not paid.

When the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) called for feedback on the new Employment Claims Tribunal last year, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics recommended that the ministry issue orders for employers to pay the labour court directly. The court will hold the funds in escrow to be disbursed to workers.

Employers would be less likely to default on payments made directly to the court.

We also recommended that MOM create a fund for workers who are owed wages due to companies experiencing financial difficulty and insolvency. The fund could be financed by corporate taxes, foreign worker levies or forfeited security bonds.

Last year, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said that the ministry would be establishing a fund for vulnerable local workers whose companies cannot pay them ("Less costly way for PMEs to make salary claims"; Aug 17, 2016).

We welcome this positive development and urge the ministry to extend it to low-wage migrant workers.

We join in the call for such changes to be made, when the powers of the labour court will be expanded with the establishment of the Employment Claims Tribunal in April.

Jolovan Wham

Acting Executive Director

Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics

