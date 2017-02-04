Set up drop-off zone at Botanic Gardens MRT station

I was surprised recently to receive a notice that I had committed a traffic offence when I allowed passengers to alight from my car in Cluny Park Road in front of Botanic Gardens MRT station.

The incident happened at 9.20pm and I had not seen the "no stopping" sign.

Since there was no traffic at that time, and it took only a few seconds for my passengers to alight, I do not understand the rationale for the summons.

When I went back there during the day, I found that there was no drop-off zone either.

The Government is advocating a car-lite society.

Shouldn't there be an area at all MRT stations where drivers can let their MRT-bound passengers get out?

Michael Lum Yan Meng