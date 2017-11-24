Set aside time for critical thinking in school

Students in Singapore are, no doubt, excellent at solving problems related to maths and science.

However, they may not be so when it comes to dealing with issues such as morality, stress and interpersonal relationships.

It would be beneficial if they were given more time to reflect and pen down their opinions, ideas and methods when faced with a problem they have to resolve.

One way to do this is to leverage the assembly programme that most primary and secondary schools have.

Teachers or the school counsellor can be invited to speak on certain subjects, highlighting some of the problems that their students tend to face.

Students can submit their reflections on the topic at the end of the session.

This will allow students to find their "voice", broaden their perspectives and discover their approach to dealing with problems.

They can, henceforth, understand what they like and what they don't like, what they agree with and what they do not agree with.

Being able to solve maths and science questions can only take us so far. Thinking critically, reflecting and problem solving are essential skill sets in the 21st century.

Annabelle Lee (Ms)