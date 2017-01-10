Seniors must also show graciousness

While not many pioneers are seen to be exerting their right to be served at priority checkout counters in supermarkets, there are others who make a hue and cry when they find themselves queueing behind younger shoppers ("Priority queue for pioneers not enforced" by Mr Tan Kim Hock; Jan 7).

Such behaviour is not gracious and puts the cashier in a very difficult position.

I urge all pioneers to display understanding and to be more gracious in accepting the situation when they come across younger customers who entered the priority lane when it was empty.

They must set a good example with their behaviour to their juniors if they want to command respect.

Philip Sim Ah Tee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 10, 2017, with the headline 'Seniors must also show graciousness'. Print Edition | Subscribe
