Selling Pine Grove would help older residents financially

I empathise with Mr Koh Kong Chia's desire to stay at Pine Grove Condominium (Government should help older Pine Grove residents; Dec 8).

I, too, am a resident of Pine Grove, and have lived here for 21 years.

Money isn't everything in life, but it does mean a lot to many older residents, who wish to reap the highest possible financial returns on their property.

A cash payout of $2.51 million upon a successful collective sale would go a long way towards helping me to fund my retirement.

While we must abide by the by-law that an 80 per cent-majority approval is needed before a collective sale exercise can proceed for a public sales tender, I hope the wishes of the many residents like me can be respected as well.

Tan Khoon Hui