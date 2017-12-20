Selling en bloc: Are residences not built to last?

I fully understand Mr Tan Khoon Hui's desire to cash out (Selling Pine Grove would help older residents financially; Dec 17).
I have another perspective on collective sales.
While we are promoting a green environment, we are unnecessarily destroying buildings which may still be useful when we sell them en bloc.
Should we not evaluate if a building is still in liveable condition before subjecting it to destruction?
Or are we implying that our buildings are not built to last?
For those concerned about income inequality, perhaps a flat collective sale tax could be imposed on those who reap significant profits, tax free, from the sale.
Koh Hui Hwa (Ms)