Selling en bloc: Are residences not built to last?

51 min ago

I fully understand Mr Tan Khoon Hui's desire to cash out (Selling Pine Grove would help older residents financially; Dec 17).

I have another perspective on collective sales.

While we are promoting a green environment, we are unnecessarily destroying buildings which may still be useful when we sell them en bloc.

Should we not evaluate if a building is still in liveable condition before subjecting it to destruction?

Or are we implying that our buildings are not built to last?

For those concerned about income inequality, perhaps a flat collective sale tax could be imposed on those who reap significant profits, tax free, from the sale.

Koh Hui Hwa (Ms)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 20, 2017, with the headline 'Selling en bloc: Are residences not built to last?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
