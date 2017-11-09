Self-help groups can keep ageism in check

Prejudice against older workers is unlikely to go away anytime soon (Laws needed against workplace ageism, by Mr Edmund Khoo Kim Hock; Nov 6).

Despite their vast experience and knowledge, some older workers are consistently bypassed for promotion and short-changed in other areas such as annual salary increments and perks.

Understandably, they dare not raise a whimper about unfair treatment and other age-related problems.

As there is no legislation on workplace discrimination here, one way of keeping ageism in check is to have self-help groups, like there are in some developed countries.

These groups are formed for specific purposes, such as helping people to cope with various types of discrimination in the workplace.

More importantly, the awareness of the plight of older workers should be intensified, and this necessitates the assistance of the labour movement and social institutions.

With sustained organisational effort and support from a group with similar concerns, we can accomplish something over time.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng