SEA Games fillip for Team Singapore

Team Singapore stood out during the recent SEA Games for its "can do" spirit and sportsmanship (Saluting verve of Team Singapore; Sept 1).

As cited in the editorial, marathon runner Soh Rui Yong's gracious gesture of offering a drink to his Indonesian rival Agus Prayogo during the race is an example of what sports should be about.

Our national football players and supporters were composed and calm during the Singapore-Malaysia match when Malaysian fans made derogatory chants, rightly showing that two wrongs do not make a right.

We lost the match but won much admiration and respect from people in the region and beyond for the display of integrity and decorum.

While Team Singapore did us proud with their stellar performance at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, there is still room for improvement, especially in athletics and football.

The internal squabbles in these two national sports associations may have resulted in their dismal showings of late, and it is imperative that they put their house in order first before embarking on more ambitious initiatives.

Many of our athletes are young and passionate about their respective sport. Given proper coaching and encouragement, they will remain a force to be reckoned with in future SEA Games and Asian Games.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng