Sea burial site not a recreational beach

We thank Mr Jason Lim Swee Kay and Mr Lee Yu Xiang for their feedback (Don't put death in the middle of lively beach, April 12; Imperative to gain buy-in for sea burials, April 13).

The planned near-shore post-death rites facility will broaden the options available to bereaved families. The proposed location of the facility is not a recreational beach and is currently covered by dense undergrowth.

The strip of coastline along the site is also not planned for recreational purposes in the future.

The decision to site the facility at the Tanah Merah location was made after careful consideration and extensive consultation over several years with the relevant authorities. The facility owners and operators nearest to the proposed site were also consulted.

The National Environment Agency is currently procuring consultancy services, which include a study to minimise the environmental impact of the construction and operation of the proposed facility.

Relevant feedback and suggestions received will also be incorporated in the design and operation of the facility to preserve the dignity of the rites.

Construction works are expected to start next year and the new facility is targeted to be ready by the end of next year.

Wong Chiu Ying (Ms)

Director Facilities Planning and Development

National Environment Agency

SEE HOME