Screen HK TV shows in Cantonese here

I have noticed that Mediacorp has been screening a lot of Korean dramas in dual languages - Korean and Mandarin.

Singtel and StarHub also screen movies in Korean and Japanese on their subscription channels.

Yet, glaringly missing are Hong Kong movies in Cantonese. It seems that all Hong Kong movies are dubbed in Mandarin. I find this strange.

I am sure many people, especially the older folk, would appreciate watching some movies in dialect.

I can understand why we discontinued screening programmes in dialect back in the 1970s, as part of nation-building.

However, watching Hong Kong movies in Cantonese now will not make us any less Singaporean than watching Japanese or Korean movies in their native languages will.

If Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub are able and willing to screen Korean and Japanese programmes in dual languages, surely, they can do likewise for Hong Kong programmes.

I hope the Ministry of Communications and Information, Mediacorp, Singtel and StarHub will consider this.

Alternatively, let us screen all movies in our four major languages - Malay, Chinese, Tamil and English - only.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan