SBS Transit has been in touch with accident victim

We thank Mr Thoo Sheng Long for his letter ("What happens after buses meet with accidents?"; Jan 4).

We are sorry to hear that Mr Thoo's brother was injured in the accident, and have been in touch with the family to express our care and concern.

This was followed by an official letter of assistance that was mailed out to them on Dec 7, 2016.

Unfortunately, it was only late last month that we learnt from the family that the letter did not reach them.

We have since re-sent the letter and remain committed to rendering assistance to them as best we can.

Meanwhile, we wish Mr Thoo's brother well.

Tammy Tan (Ms)

Senior Vice-President

Corporate Communications

SBS Transit