Say ‘no’ to keeping exotic pets

Recently, I came across a Facebook group named SG Online Market Place. A user had posted photographs of hedgehogs with the caption: “Selling all types of exotic pets in Malaysia and Singapore, Whatsapp 8******* for more details.”

I am appalled and disheartened to see such a post. Exotic animals are indeed unique but it is illegal to keep them as pets in Singapore.

Buying such animals will only encourage the smugglers to bring in more. High demand leads to high supply, hence it is important for us to do our part.

Let us set aside our selfish desire to own a “cool” pet and think of the welfare of the animals instead.

Vanessa Tan, 15, Secondary 4 student