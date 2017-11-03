Sack staff behind latest MRT lapses

The SMRT team responsible for maintaining the pump system that malfunctioned, which allegedly signed off without doing the job, must be fired if the investigations confirm this.

A stern warning or cutting of bonus is not good enough.

They must, regardless of rank or position, be made an example of, or more people may follow their irresponsible and do-not-care attitude.

They are a danger to the thousands who take the train daily.

This example, if not severely punished, may trickle into other areas.

What if people like them can be bribed to do harm in other scenarios? It could happen.

A strong message should be sent that this kind of work attitude will not be tolerated.

People make mistakes.

But not this kind, which could have led to the loss of thousands of lives.

Tony Wee Gim Leong