S R Nathan proved possibility of rising to the top purely on performance

Mr Seah Yam Meng ("Top civil service posts must also be awarded based on performance"; Jan 17) was sceptical that a non-graduate would be able to rise to the top based solely on performance.

I do not know much about our former president S R Nathan's academic achievements.

But based on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's testimonial about Mr Nathan's humble acceptance of the post of President of Singapore ("S R Nathan broke down when asked to stand for President: ESM Goh Chok Tong"; ST Online, Aug 23, 2016) , I am certain that Singapore has proven that one can rise to the top based on performance.

Yeo Kiee

