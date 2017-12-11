Rotations ensure aviation security staff stay alert

We thank Mr Kang Choon Tian for his feedback (Ensure aviation security staff aren't affected by fatigue; Dec 4).

In the local security industry, 12-hour shifts are a common practice.

To ensure that Certis Cisco Aviation Security (CAS) officers can stay alert and focused in discharging their duties at Changi Airport, several initiatives and processes are currently in place.

First, CAS officers are rotated to serve different flights throughout their shifts at Changi Airport. In between their deployments, the officers are able to rest.

Second, in accordance with international standards, the various security duty posts are rotated during operations. In particular, CAS X-ray operators are rotated regularly to allow them sufficient "eye rest" during each flight operation.

The airport has a robust security programme which is subject to rigorous quality control through audits, inspections and tests.

Changi Airport Group will work closely with CAS to review staff welfare as part of our continuous efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of all passengers.

We assure Mr Kang that CAS, together with our various partners within the airport community, will keep looking for ways to improve our processes and achieve high levels of security service.

Alan Tan

Vice-President

Aviation Security

Changi Airport Group

Benny Lim

Senior Vice-President and Head

Certis Cisco Aviation Security