Road names key to remembering Singapore's past

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) should consider creating a website or publishing a book to share the rich history behind Singapore's road names.

I do not think that road names should be reduced to mere functionality ("Go back to basics when naming roads" by Mrs Ng Beng Choo; Jan 14).

Road names in new townships like Punggol are not meaningless.

Sumang Link, Sumang Walk and Sumang Crescent in Punggol are named in remembrance of the famous Javanese warrior, Wak Sumang, who founded Kampung Wak Sumang or Kampung Punggol, where the area's Malay fishing community lived.

Very few people know about the rich history behind this name, and if we were to change it to something more functional, Punggol's rich historical past would most likely fade out of our nation's consciousness.

I understand how frustrating it is to get lost in our neighbourhoods.

But losing my bearings once in a while is a small price that I am willing to pay so that our future generations will always be able look at our road names and remember their roots.

Roderick Foo Sheng Heng