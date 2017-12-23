Revise rules on collective sales for young estates

I agree with Ms Koh Hui Hwa that we are unnecessarily destroying buildings which may still be useful when we sell them en bloc (Selling en bloc: Are residences not built to last?; Dec 20).

With the recent collective sale fever, estates as young as 20 years old or less are jumping onto the bandwagon.

This will unnecessarily uproot many families.

Selling en bloc is not just about monetary gains - there are social and psychological costs involved as well.

Perhaps the Strata Titles Board could review its rules governing the process to sell en bloc.

This could save buildings from unnecessary destruction and prolong the lifespan of all liveable estates.

This will also promote cohesiveness and the kampung spirit in estates.

Chua Soo Leng (Ms)