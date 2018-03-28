Review purpose of school holidays

I agree that students should get their well-deserved rest during the school holidays (Let students enjoy their well-deserved school holidays, by Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin; March 16).

During the March holidays, students are expected to complete a plethora of holiday assignments, use the holidays to prepare for assessments in the new term, as well as undertake the topics which teachers cannot complete during the school term.

There are also compulsory co-curricular activity (CCA) sessions during the holidays.

The school holidays are for students to unwind and get more prepared for the next term.

However, if students are inundated with school assignments and activities during the one-week break, is it possible to get that rest, let alone have any personal time?

The high levels of stress students are facing can be detrimental to their emotional and physical well-being.

Teachers also do not get their rest during holidays as they may be involved in CCA sessions or other school activities with students.

They also need to spend time with their families, as do students with their families.

Perhaps it is time to review the purpose of holidays.

For instance, consider if the curriculum is realistic, and weigh the workload of students and teachers, including their involvement in CCAs and school activities.

More effort needs to go into ensuring the well-being of our students and teachers.

Ginnie Wee Ai Lee, 14

Secondary 3 student