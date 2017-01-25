Review lightning alert system at swimming pools

I use public swimming pools every day, provided the pool is not closed by a lightning alert.

This happens if lightning is detected anywhere within an 8km radius of the pool.

But many a time, the alarm is sounded even though the sky around the pool is bright and sunny.

A lightning alert usually lasts an hour, but there is no certainty that it will be lifted at the end of the hour. Imagine the disappointment to children when a family outing is disrupted because of this.

Perhaps the authorities can consider reducing the detection area down to, say, 2km, since most public swimming pools are located amid tall HDB blocks.

I was also surprised to hear that new pools being built in HDB estates will still not have a shelter.

It is time the Government considers providing better lightning protection at public swimming pools.

Lee Chee Chee