Revealing everyone's salary only invites discord

Mr Cheng Choon Fei's call (Reveal salaries to fight pay disparity; Jan 16) goes against a fundamental right for an individual to protect his personal income status.

It is unrealistic to expect employees to simply comprehend and accept that one's salary is lower or higher than another's in a similar role, given that there is always an element of "pay for performance".

Everyone is paid for his performance, contribution, qualification, experience, and what value he can provide to the company.

Revealing the company's salary structure may be a positive step forward but revealing every employee's salary for "alignment" between themselves will only invite discord within the company.

It will also divert employees' focus from meeting their work targets since everyone will be too busy just talking endlessly about the disparity.

A more objective way is, perhaps, to have the management setting out a clear company pay philosophy that not only attracts and retains, but also ensures internal equity as far as possible.

A compensation review board, facilitated by a competent leader in charge of compensation and benefits can, on a periodic basis, review internal equity across all jobs in the company and make salary adjustments to bridge the gap if it is necessary and the individual's performance warrants it.

Yeow Chun Fey