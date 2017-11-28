Reveal identity to be taken seriously online

It is good and timely of Mr Teo Kueh Liang to bring up the issue of online polemic (Unhealthy debate online; Nov 24).

There are intelligent, civic-minded online debaters who are sincere and transparent, and offer constructive comments and opinions when engaging in social and political discussions, but they are few and far between.

Alas, the majority of online contributors are those who have no qualms about resorting to personal attacks and character assassination.

Worse still, some even take a perverse delight in belittling the race and religion of other people.

If left unchecked, it could bode ill for our multiracial and multi-religious society.

These people hide behind pseudonyms and monikers.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it is incumbent on contributors to identify themselves if they want to convince others of what they are standing up for.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng