Rethink how right turns are regulated

I read with sadness the accident involving a taxi and a car at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road, leading to the loss of a life (NUS undergrad dies, 5 injured in accident at Clementi junction, April 21; and A nature lover who put others first, April 22).

With roads becoming wider and the emergence of many kinds of personal mobility devices (PMDs), I urge a rethink on right turns controlled by a single green arrow.

It is time to regulate right turns using red-amber-green traffic signals, especially at large, complex junctions.

Drivers waiting to turn right have to look out for vehicles going straight while estimating their speed, be aware of pedestrians crossing the road they are turning into, and react quickly to fast motorised PMDs that could venture onto the road in a flash. That places a lot of strain on the driver.

The driver's point of view is also often blocked by large vehicles waiting to turn right from the opposite direction. A large tipper truck can block the view of the front driver. Just a tiny lapse in concentration can lead to an accident.

The situation is often made worse when the front driver is pressured into making the right turn before the green arrow comes on by impatient drivers honking behind him.

The drivers at the back may have a relatively clearer view as they are some distance away, and may become impatient when they perceive the front driver as being too cautious.

Changing the way large junctions are regulated will reduce stress on drivers and leave less to human judgment.

Allowing right turns only when traffic lights signal all vehicles travelling in the opposite direction - as well as crossing pedestrians - to stop will not only reduce accidents, but could also save lives.

Lim Kong Hiong