Responsible use of shared spaces a work in progress

Where the issue of shared paths for users of personal mobility devices and pedestrians is concerned, my preference is still for the Government to impose rules and enforce compliance, as public safety should remain the top priority.

Singapore still has far to go in emulating Amsterdam and Tokyo, where the culture of civic-mindedness is more entrenched.

A regulatory framework is thus needed to bridge the gap till that culture of responsible sharing of public spaces takes root and becomes the norm.

The only solution in managing the issue of shared paths is for regulation to work in tandem with education.

Individual responsibility is not necessarily innate and has to be learnt, but that impulse can be nurtured if given the right buttress.

Marietta Koh (Mrs)