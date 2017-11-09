Require cyclists, PMD users to wear helmets

Helmets are essential to motorcyclists, and it is my hope that the same attitude towards these life-preservers will be shared by cyclists and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

I am consistently appalled and filled with anxiety when I see cyclists and PMD users alongside cars on busy roads without any form of personal safety protection.

It is imperative that these riders understand the great danger they are putting themselves in. A helmet may well save their life.

It should be made mandatory by law for cyclists and PMD users to wear a helmet.

Such a law will ultimately foster a helmet-wearing culture that will ensure the safety of all on the road.

Ang Zyn Yee (Ms)