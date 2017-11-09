Require cyclists, PMD users to wear helmets

Published
1 hour ago

Helmets are essential to motorcyclists, and it is my hope that the same attitude towards these life-preservers will be shared by cyclists and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

I am consistently appalled and filled with anxiety when I see cyclists and PMD users alongside cars on busy roads without any form of personal safety protection.

It is imperative that these riders understand the great danger they are putting themselves in. A helmet may well save their life.

It should be made mandatory by law for cyclists and PMD users to wear a helmet.

Such a law will ultimately foster a helmet-wearing culture that will ensure the safety of all on the road.

Ang Zyn Yee (Ms)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 09, 2017, with the headline 'Require cyclists, PMD users to wear helmets'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing