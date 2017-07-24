Report change of residential address within 28 days: ICA

We thank Mr Woon Wee Min (Reach out to S'pore PRs abroad to get addresses updated; July 18) and Mr Ho Kok Fei (Immovable rules out of step in borderless world; July 19) for their letters on the importance and need for updated addresses.

Under the National Registration Act, an identity card (IC) holder is required to report any change in his residential address within 28 days.

Details of the process can be found on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) website.

Those who are residing overseas can choose to register either a local or overseas address.

It is the responsibility of IC holders to update their residential addresses to ensure that they remain contactable.

The updated addresses also facilitate their transactions with government agencies.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head, Public and Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority