Remove need for mobile phone number for SingPass 2FA set-up

To set up two-factor authentication (2FA) for SingPass, one needs a mobile phone number.

My two elderly parents do not have mobile phones, and I am not able to use my own number to set up the 2FA for them.

Even after registering with the OnePass token, I am still required to enter a mobile number whenever I access the e-services for my parents.

I checked the SingPass website and was told that I needed to take my parents to the SingPass counter to request that the mobile number requirement be removed.

However, my parents have problems walking and do not understand the need for such digital services.

In our quest to move towards digital services, we must take the elderly into consideration.

Perhaps SingPass should remove the need for mobile numbers when 2FA is set up using the OnePass token.

Soh Kar Chiang