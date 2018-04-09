Reminders needed on dos and don'ts of flag display

While walking around my Punggol neighbourhood, I could not help but notice that a few households are still displaying the Singapore flag, months after National Day.

More distressing is the state of most of these flags.

They have faded after being exposed for so long to the elements and are in a deplorable state.

The relevant authorities should issue reminders on the rules for displaying such flags.

Also, is it possible to exchange faded or damaged flags for new ones, perhaps at the community clubs?

Otherwise, some residents may simply dump their old state flags into trash bins.

Simon Owen Khoo Kim San