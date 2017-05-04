Relook roles of foreign clubs in the S-League

I was surprised to find that Japanese club Albirex Niigata was one of the affiliates which voted in the recent local football elections (Wooing the affiliates; April 27).

While Albirex Niigata may have contributed to Singapore football, I believe foreign clubs should not be involved in local football elections for leaders.

I hope the newly elected Football Association of Singapore council will look into this.

I also hope that more will be done to develop local talent.

The two foreign clubs - Albirex Niigata and Brunei DPMM - won the S-League titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively, which means no local team has won the title in two consecutive years.

This is unhealthy for Singapore football.

If the plan is to continue having these foreign clubs competing in the S-League, the authorities may want to look at making it compulsory for these teams to have a certain number of local players so that these clubs can also help to develop our local talent.

Ivan Goh Sian Lung