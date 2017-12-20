Relocate exhaust vents on buses

I have noticed that the exhaust vents for buses are located on the left side of the vehicle.

This means that when the bus halts at a bus stop, a large amount of hot air is blown at the people waiting there.

As many buses do this, the hot air exacerbates the already sweltering Singapore temperatures, especially at midday.

Excessive amounts of heat could lead to heat stroke or other health issues in the long term.

The loud rumbling from the vent could also be considered noise pollution.

Prolonged exposure could result in hearing problems.

Bus operators should custom-make new vehicles and ensure that the air vent is facing away from commuters so as to minimise its negative effects.

Hasel Soh Wan Qi, 13, Secondary 1 student