Religious exclusivism has no place in S'pore

Our moderate Muslim community should be commended for its efforts in countering radicalism, but it must do more to enforce tough preventive measures.

For example, why did it take four years before a Malay book that contained anti-Semitic rhetoric was flagged and withdrawn from library shelves (NLB to withdraw books immediately; July 8)?

It would be highly irresponsible for any Singaporean to reduce any conflict to an "us and them" on the basis of religion, or to import the politics of foreign countries for domestic lobbying based on religion.

Holier-than-thou religious exclusivism and extremism have no place in multicultural Singapore.

Muslim youngsters here who are concerned about Islamophobia must do their part to help their community guard against prejudice against other religions and races (Muslim youth look at ways to ease Islamophobia worries; July 23).

Ultimately, the followers of all religions will be judged on their attitudes towards others. We should always try to treat others the way we want others to treat us.

Toh Cheng Seong