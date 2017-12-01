Release top PSLE scores without revealing names

The Ministry of Education (MOE) should consider publishing the top PSLE scores without revealing the names of the pupils as it would help many others in the selection of their secondary school.

The MOE decided to stop releasing the names of top PSLE scorers in 2012 in a move to recognise pupils for their holistic development and all-round excellence, and not just academic performance.

While this change has brought about a healthier environment to celebrate success, it has unfortunately caused parents and children some confusion.

Many are now left to speculate and depend on rumours on what the year's top score might be.

If the hearsay turns out to be wrong, many pupils could be affected.

For instance, if the talk is that the top score is 290 (when it is actually 275), parents and their children may believe that the gap between their PSLE score and the top score is too wide, leading them to think that they would be unable to hit the cut-off point for their desired school.

I am sure many parents will agree with me that releasing the scores will let parents and their children have peace of mind when they apply for secondary schools.

Nancy Xu Xin Yun