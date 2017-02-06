Reinforce S'pore identity to resist external influences

I read what Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said at a recent conference with interest ("Global trends can hit religious harmony in S'pore: Shanmugam"; Feb 2).

Besides measures which ensure that minorities are represented, another critical component is the reinforcement of our Singapore identity.

We have to be, first and foremost, firm in the conviction that despite the different races here, we are Singaporean in identity.

We have to cultivate this conviction so it becomes strong enough to resist external influences.

We are facing a battle of hearts and minds.

So far, Singapore has been victorious, as our people stick together to defend this little red dot we call home.

In this increasingly tumultuous world, a strong Singaporean identity is something that we should rigorously uphold and defend at all costs.

Seah Yam Meng