Reinforce cleaning message with skits

While students may take part in cleaning programmes in their schools, many may not feel the need to do the same once they step out of school.

This is because students may feel forced to do the cleaning in school, or they do it for an incentive like the "Cleanest Classroom" award.

Schools might want to consider imparting the lessons on cleaning through skits during school assemblies.

I remember how I watched a skit on energy conservation and keeping the air-conditioner at 25 deg C. That lesson has stayed with me ever since.

Phua Guan Cen, 11, Primary 5 pupil