Registered patient's name called early due to heavy clinic load

We are sorry about Ms Juliana Ang Hiok Lian's and her mother's experience at Orthopaedics Clinic H last month (SGH clinic should improve operations; March 20).

As the clinic load was very heavy on the day of her mother's appointment, the doctor started his clinic session earlier and called for patients who had registered, even if it was before their appointment time.

Although Ms Ang's mother had a scheduled appointment at 3pm, her queue number was called before this time as she had already registered her attendance.

When Ms Ang's mother did not respond to her queue number, the clinic assistant called her name outside the consultation room but to no avail.

To avoid holding up other patients, Ms Ang's mother's name was put back in the queue based on her appointment time of 3pm.

We apologise for any inconvenience arising from this.

Our system does allow the team to set alerts for patients who require any special assistance, like Ms Ang's mother.

The clinic will automatically be prompted when they register at the counter.

Our staff might have misunderstood Ms Ang's request when she asked for a system alert to be set for her mother. This has since been done for her mother.

We urge patients who require assistance to inform our clinic staff and we will be happy to provide assistance.

We will continue to improve in our efforts to make hospital visits smoother and more elderly-friendly.

Lee Fook Yuan

Assistant Director, Ambulatory Services

Singapore General Hospital