To be more environmentally friendly while cleaning, I propose that schools collect old but usable rags, and have students use these, instead of getting students to bring them from home and throw them away every day ("Encourage students to find innovative ways to clean" by Ms Lee Lin Ein; Dec 19, 2016).

Rags that are not usable should be placed in recycling bins. I recommend that the recycling bins be placed in a visible spot in schools.

Melissa Yong Zi Xin, 18,

Junior College 2 student