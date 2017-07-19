Reading corners to be set up for Bukit Merah residents

We thank Mr Chen Junyi for his letter (Bukit Merah library still a vital resource for the community; July 17).

In relocating Bukit Merah Public Library to VivoCity, we hope to better serve residents in the southern area of Singapore. VivoCity has high visitorship and can help to attract new readers, including families with young children.

We have worked closely with partners in the Bukit Merah community to ensure that Bukit Merah Central and nearby residents continue to enjoy convenient access to reading materials and services.

Together with community partners, we will set up reading corners at various community clubs, senior activity centres and schools.

Some examples are Bukit Merah and Radin Mas Community Centres, Sarah Seniors Activity Centre, Gan Eng Seng Primary School and CHIJ St Theresa's Convent.

More information on the reading corners can be found at www.tinyurl.com/ NLBBukitMerah

Catherine Lau (Ms)

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board