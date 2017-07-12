Read articles with a pinch of salt

It is much more convenient now for us to access the latest news with the touch of a button on our mobile phones (S'poreans urged to critically assess news they read; June 22).

But we sometimes fail to consider that the articles could have been manipulated by foreign agencies to influence public opinion, leaving readers confused and unclear about the facts.

Another concerning issue is the emergence of fake news, especially online. This causes readers to be misinformed and have the wrong impression about issues.

Hence, we should all read with a discerning eye and approach articles with a pinch of salt.

One way is to cross check facts against other unbiased news sources.

For articles that are clearly filled with the writer's opinions, it is essential to take our time to digest the contents and form our own opinions on the issue.

We must be wary of sensationalism and learn to dig deeper behind the headlines to find out what is really going on.

Alexandra Zoe Egan,15, Secondary 4 student