Puzzled by refusal to allow own containers for takeaway food

In January, I had gone to a food stall at a coffee shop in my neighbourhood to buy lunch.

I had wanted the food packed in my own containers to take back to my house since that is more environmentally friendly than using styrofoam boxes or disposable plastic containers.

Hence, I was surprised when the staff at the stall told me that I was not supposed to use my own containers for takeaway food, but had to use containers provided by the stall.

They claimed it was due to a National Environment Agency (NEA) guideline.

Since they were unsure if my container was clean, they did not want to be held responsible if I got food poisoning.

Really, is there such a ruling? Could the NEA clarify? If that is the case, I find it strange because it contradicts the Government's move to go green.

Sean Lim Wei Xin