Puzzled by refusal to allow own containers for takeaway food

Published
1 hour ago

In January, I had gone to a food stall at a coffee shop in my neighbourhood to buy lunch.

I had wanted the food packed in my own containers to take back to my house since that is more environmentally friendly than using styrofoam boxes or disposable plastic containers.

Hence, I was surprised when the staff at the stall told me that I was not supposed to use my own containers for takeaway food, but had to use containers provided by the stall.

They claimed it was due to a National Environment Agency (NEA) guideline.

Since they were unsure if my container was clean, they did not want to be held responsible if I got food poisoning.

Really, is there such a ruling? Could the NEA clarify? If that is the case, I find it strange because it contradicts the Government's move to go green.

Sean Lim Wei Xin

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2018, with the headline 'Puzzled by refusal to allow own containers for takeaway food'.
Topics: 

