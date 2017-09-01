Putting down backpack while in train is proper etiquette

To many train commuters, it may seem the most obvious thing to do - remove your backpack from your back when in the train - but sad to say, it is common to see students and adults not doing so, even when the train is crowded.

Carrying a backpack on the back in a crowded train takes up precious space and inconveniences other passengers. Also the carrier often squashes other commuters standing near him or bumps into others while weaving through the crowded train.Recently, I was literally squashed against the side of the train door by a backpack-carrying youngster.

When I tapped on his shoulder to ask him to create some space for me, he glared at me and refused to do so .

It is sad that proper etiquette has to be pointed out. But SMRT should display prominent signs in the train to educate the public. Train commuters should take down their backpack from their backs while boarding and travelling in the train.

This will make a train ride more comfortable for all.

Desmond Lim