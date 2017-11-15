Publish photos of suspects detained under ISA

In recent media reports, the photographs of the people who were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for suspected security-related activities were not shown (2 held under ISA; restriction order for youth; Nov 10, and 2 S'poreans held under ISA for terror activities; Sept 8).

It will serve Singapore's security well if pictures of these radicalised suspects are featured in the media when they are detained or even when they are released after rehabilitation.

Photographs of them will help members of the public to identify them and contact the authorities, should they have additional information about these people.

If the authorities want the public to be alert and be involved by reporting suspicious people and activities, the authorities in turn have to take the public into their confidence.

Just providing names is meaningless - many names are similar.

Florence Veronica Minjoot