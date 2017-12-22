Public vigilance, cooperation vital in ensuring safety

It is the people's responsibility to cooperate with the police and security officers to ensure public safety and security during the festive season (More crowd control, security measures during festive period; Dec 21).

It is part of security measures for security personnel to conduct checks on bags and personal belongings. There are bound to be people who are sceptical about such checks, which they may see as unnecessary and a waste of time.

As prevention is better than cure, it is important for the public to cooperate with our security personnel when they conduct stringent checks or introduce other preventive measures.

This is especially so during the festive period, with terror attacks often planned during such times.

Public vigilance is also of paramount importance given that thieves and molesters often strike in crowded places.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng