Public needs to be educated on urban farming

Despite much media publicity and a big push from the authorities, many in Singapore are still unfamiliar with urban farming and more can be done to educate people on why this is the way to go for a country like ours (More rooftop gardens, urban farms planned; Nov 10) .

Education will not only familiarise people with urban farming, but also get them excited as they will see it as something that they can possibly do, too.

Urban farming techniques, which include growing food in a vertical arrangement, usually allow more produce to be grown in a given space.

Generally, most urban farming systems require the use of considerably less water, power and space.

Another advantage of urban farming is the reliability of it as a supply source as crops grown are not seriously affected by the weather and seasons.

Supplies from some urban farms are already making their way into hotels, and supermarkets such as Redmart.

Urban farms have also been working with community centres, residents and schools, so that the public will get a better understanding of it.

Some community centres have even rolled out activities for residents to try out urban farming.

I believe that with more awareness, urban farming will spread and this will make Singapore a greener and more self-reliant city.

Isadora Ou (Miss)