Public housing not a certainty for Bayshore precinct

The information in the report, "East Coast may offer 6,000 new HDB flats" (Jan 19), was gleaned from a tender document for a study on possible new housing typologies for the Bayshore precinct.

Such studies are part and parcel of our routine long-term planning work and are not necessarily indicative of eventual developments.

As the report may inadvertently give rise to expectations that public housing will be developed in this precinct as an outcome of this study, we would like to clarify that this is not a certainty.

Yvonne Lim (Ms)

Group Director (Physical Planning)

Urban Redevelopment Authority