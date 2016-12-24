Proximity grant not given, as parents' new home not ready

It is laudable that the Government is urging children to live near their parents, and giving the Proximity Housing Grant as an incentive ("Proximity grant a boon for over 5,200 households"; Dec 11).

However, the spirit of the grant needs to be observed.

In 2014, my wife and I bought a condominium apartment, which will attain its temporary occupation permit in the second quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, our daughter and son-in-law are buying a resale HDB unit.

Since my daughter is pregnant and we are going to help out when the baby is born, it was logical for them to buy their flat near our new condo.

But the Housing Board rejected their application for the proximity grant because my condo is not ready yet.

To get the grant, they would have to buy a flat near our current house. But this makes no sense, as we will not be living in it in future.

We understand that rules are set up to prevent people from taking advantage of a policy.

I hope the HDB can look at these issues and treat each application on a case-by-case basis.

Perhaps it could impose a six-month grace period for us to prove that we have moved to our new home.

Loh Choon Siong