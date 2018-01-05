Protect seniors, kids from PMDs

The tougher regulations for errant personal mobility device (PMD) users appear focused on preventing these riders and vehicles from colliding while not doing enough to protect the most vulnerable - the youngest and oldest pedestrians (Stiffer penalties for errant PMD users timely, say observers; Jan 3).

A collision between a child and a grown man on a PMD operated under the current regulations has the potential for significant injury.

Both older and younger pedestrians may not have the reflexes or awareness on busy footpaths to avoid fast moving PMDs, as I witness every weekday morning on school-crowded Bukit Timah and Dunearn roads.

Land Transport Authority should go further in regulating PMDs on footpaths to ensure the safety of pedestrians .

William Christopher Ellis