Promote the learning of local languages

Years ago, there was a Learn Bahasa Melayu programme to help us communicate with our Malay neighbours.

I hope the programme can be restarted and extended to all four languages here, to help build a more inclusive society.

This could be done by distributing handbooks on using the languages in daily conversation.

The handbooks could also include information to help us understand the different cultures and religious teachings and practices.

This will remind all of us, including foreigners and travellers, that Singapore is a unique and harmonious country where citizens of different races, languages and religions live peacefully.

The handbooks must be written by well-respected leaders who are committed to the well-being of all Singaporeans. They must not be divisive or have their own objectives.

As a Singaporean, I am proud of our Government for having done so much for the country and its citizens.

Robert Teo Kah Keng

