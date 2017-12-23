Promote greater price transparency to spur competition

The proposal by the Competition Commission of Singapore to develop a Web portal allowing drivers to more easily compare petrol prices is laudable (Watchdog calls for petrol price comparison portal; Dec 20).

It is common for businesses to engage in complex pricing, which makes effective price comparison difficult or costly for customers.

This effectively removes competition among the rival, as customers may not be able to make a fair comparison of prices and may be deterred from patronising other companies' services.

The telecommunication industry is another good example of complex pricing, where effective price comparison is made almost impossible through the telcos' product bundling and complex discount schemes.

Hence, most customers rarely switch telcos.

In this regard, relevant government bodies and other agencies, such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Consumers Association of Singapore, should do more to promote greater price transparency which will help to spur competition and make our businesses more competitive.

Mabel Tan (Ms)