Problem preachers should not be allowed in even as tourists

The prompt action of refusing entry to American Muslim preacher Yusuf Estes by the Home Affairs Ministry should be commended (Preacher had Expressed Unacceptable views: MHA; Dec 2).

It does not matter whether the preacher is Muslim, Hindu, Christian or any other religion.

They should not be allowed into the country whether as a tourist or a speaker.

What is to stop them from coming in as tourists and then preaching?

I disagree with Professor Sattar Bawany who said that such preachers should be allowed to pass through.

There are other routes that they can take to their destination.

Do we need such people in Singapore, who feel that by wishing a Christian "Merry Christmas", a Chinese person "gong xi fa cai", or a Hindu "Happy Deepavali" they have sinned?

Once a country's racial harmony is broken, it will not be easy to mend, as we can see from what is happening in many countries in the world.

Ramoo Puru