Private space doesn't mean anything goes

The notion some people have that rules and laws should not interfere with acts done within the confines of a private property should be put to bed (Condo residents fume over 'ban' on smoking on their balconies; Aug 17).

Just because one is within private space doesn't mean one can do anything one wishes.

A din created in the confines of one's home disturbs those living nearby and impinges on their right to peace.

So, too, is the action of creating second-hand smoke that wafts into the living space of neighbours an invasion of another person's right to fresh air.

Rules, laws and our mindset need updating to recognise that infringements in the aural and spatial environments can do harm as well.

Peh Chwee Hoe