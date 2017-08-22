Private space doesn't mean anything goes

Published
43 min ago

The notion some people have that rules and laws should not interfere with acts done within the confines of a private property should be put to bed (Condo residents fume over 'ban' on smoking on their balconies; Aug 17).

Just because one is within private space doesn't mean one can do anything one wishes.

A din created in the confines of one's home disturbs those living nearby and impinges on their right to peace.

So, too, is the action of creating second-hand smoke that wafts into the living space of neighbours an invasion of another person's right to fresh air.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Rules, laws and our mindset need updating to recognise that infringements in the aural and spatial environments can do harm as well.

Peh Chwee Hoe

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2017, with the headline 'Private space doesn't mean anything goes'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia